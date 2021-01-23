pie

Celebrating National Pie Day with Justice of the Pies

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is National Pie Day!

Basically, it's an excuse to have some dessert without feeling guilty about it.

This morning we're celebrating with Chicago's Justice of the Pies.

Maya-Camille Broussard is the owner and chef and has some different flavor combinations.

You've heard of Key Lime, but there's also Bourbon Pecan and Salted Caramel Peach.

We talked to her about how she comes up with these combinations.

"I typically look for different inspiration in places that I visit," said Broussard. "Also, experiences. Time is a huge factor in inspiration."

The name "Justice of the Pies" is a tribute to the chef's father, who was a criminal defense attorney.

"He called himself the pie master," said Brussard. "He was very serious about it. He had an apron. He had every piece of equipment in the kitchen."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolooppiebakery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIE
Filipino dessert business is a sweet dream come true
Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and we have questions
Vanille Patisserie partners with I Grow Chicago for Thanksgiving
Women-owned business: Justice of the Pies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining resumes in Chicago
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Illinois reports 5,152 new cases, 97 deaths
11 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
MyPillow Guy weighs run for Minnesota governor
Show More
4 injured after CTA Blue Line rail switching error
Got a package you didn't order? It could be a scam
GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
Man charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed 12-year-old girl
WI Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News