Vanille Patisserie launches charitable campaign to help those in need; ABC7 morning team has pie off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vanille Patisserie, an award-winning French pastry shop in Lincoln Park and West Loop, is launching its "Pies with a Purpose" campaign to sweeten up the holidays for more Chicagoans this year.

The campaign, now in its fourth year, has a new name. It was formerly called Vanille Patisserie Thanksgiving Pie Donations. This year, Vanille Patisserie will partner with Fight2Feed and Chi-Care to donate meals to thousands of Chicagoans, who are unhoused and food insecure during this holiday season.

How It Works

Now until Thanksgiving Day, every purchase and order placed at Vanille will be eligible for donation. Simply roundup your total to donate toward "Pies with a Purpose." You can still donate whole pies to the campaign when you order your own pie for the Thanksgiving holiday.

You can order pies online at www.vanillepatisserie.com or at Vanille Patisserie's two storefront locations: 2108 N. Clark St. in Lincoln Park or 131 N. Clinton Ave. at The French Market in the West Loop. Pies can be ordered online and picked up at either location.

ABC7 Chicago also had a pie competition Saturday morning.

Samantha Chatman's sweet potato pie won.