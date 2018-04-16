FOOD & DRINK

Radishes and kimchi butter by Monteverde Chef Sarah Grueneberg

EMBED </>More Videos

Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago's West Loop stopped by to share her recipe for radishes and kimchi butter. (WLS)

Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago's West Loop stopped by to share her recipe for radishes and kimchi butter.

You can catch her on WTTW11 on Friday, April 20, for her new show, "Dishalishious."
RADISHES AND KIMCHI BUTTER

Recipe by Sarah Grueneberg
Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

RADISH AND KIMCHI
1 bunch red radishes with tops
1/2 prepared Napa cabbage kimchi

1 tbsp sesame seeds

BUTTER
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 tbsp sesame seeds
1/4 cup gochujang (Korean chile paste)
1 tbsp Korean chile flake
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

To prepare the radishes, wash thoroughly, but keep the greens attached. Spin or dry on paper towels. Cut the radishes in half, and place on a platter or plate.

Using a mixer or beaters, whip the butter on high until fluffy. Add all the remaining ingredients, and mix on low until combined. Check for seasoning.

Place the butter in a small bowl and serve with the platter of radishes. Garnish butter with chopped kimchi and sesame seeds.

You can also place the butter in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe the butter on top of each halved radish.

Top each radish with a little bit of kimchi and sesame seeds. Enjoy!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVErecipefoodrestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News