It's the one place you need to eat this weekend.Fireside Restaurant opened in 1904. By day, it's your normal American Restaurant with a Cajun twist.But by night, they have a secret menu. The kitchen transforms to cook some of the best Thai food in the city. But you would never know, unless you ask.It's this weekend's "Chew on this."Fireside Restaurant and Lounge is at 5739 N. Ravenswood Avenue in Chicago.