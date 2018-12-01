FOOD & DRINK

Chew on This: Roots Handmade Pizza

Roots Handmade Pizza has some of the best mozzarella sticks in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Roots Handmade Pizza has more than just great pizza - their mozzarella sticks are also a fan favorite.

Roots Handmade Pizza is located at 1924 West Chicago Avenue in the West Town neighborhood.
