FOOD & DRINK
Chew on This: Roots Handmade Pizza
Roots Handmade Pizza has some of the best mozzarella sticks in the city.
WLS
Saturday, December 01, 2018 07:53AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Roots Handmade Pizza has more than just great pizza - their mozzarella sticks are also a fan favorite.
Roots Handmade Pizza is located at 1924 West Chicago Avenue in the West Town neighborhood.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
