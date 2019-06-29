Food & Drink

2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo brings the heat to Bridgeview

Spicy food enthusiasts rejoice; the 2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo kicks off in Chicago this weekend in Bridgeview.

If you're ready to get the ultimate endorphin rush, head to Toyota Park for the two day fiery foods festival.

There will be an Ocean of Hot Sauce, Live Music, Wrestling, The Stage of DOOM & So Much More.

Event Information: 2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo

When: Saturday, June 29-Sunday, June 30

Hours: 10am-6pm

Where: SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview

Admission: $7-$75
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbridgeviewchicagofood
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 boaters from vessel overturned in Chicago River ID'd; 2 missing, 2 bodies recovered
21 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago to start weekend
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
AOC invites Rapinoe, USWNT to Capitol after White House remarks
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
Show More
57 e-scooters, bikes pulled from river
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew's training
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, strong lake breeze Saturday
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks ID'd
More TOP STORIES News