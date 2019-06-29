2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo brings the heat to Bridgeview

Spicy food enthusiasts rejoice; the 2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo kicks off in Chicago this weekend in Bridgeview.If you're ready to get the ultimate endorphin rush, head to Toyota Park for the two day fiery foods festival.There will be an Ocean of Hot Sauce, Live Music, Wrestling, The Stage of DOOM & So Much More.2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce ExpoSaturday, June 29-Sunday, June 3010am-6pmSeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview$7-$75