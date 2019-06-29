Spicy food enthusiasts rejoice; the 2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo kicks off in Chicago this weekend in Bridgeview.
If you're ready to get the ultimate endorphin rush, head to Toyota Park for the two day fiery foods festival.
There will be an Ocean of Hot Sauce, Live Music, Wrestling, The Stage of DOOM & So Much More.
Event Information: 2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo
When: Saturday, June 29-Sunday, June 30
Hours: 10am-6pm
Where: SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview
Admission: $7-$75
2nd Annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo brings the heat to Bridgeview
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News