Chicago duo win Cici's Pizza Challenge

A Chicago duo came out as the fastest overall finishers across the country in the Cici's Pizza Challenge.Patrick Bertoletti and Tim Brown are retired professional eaters.They finished off the 28-inch pizza topped with pepperoni in just seven minutes and 25 seconds, beating the time of the St. Louis winners by about four minutes.Bertoletti and Brown, who co-own Chicago's Taco in a Bag, took home $2,500 for the feat.Similar Cici's Pizza challenges took place in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Charlotte.