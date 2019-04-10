Food & Drink

Chicago duo win Cici's Pizza Challenge

A Chicago duo came out as the fastest overall finishers across the country in the Cici's Pizza Challenge.

Patrick Bertoletti and Tim Brown are retired professional eaters.

They finished off the 28-inch pizza topped with pepperoni in just seven minutes and 25 seconds, beating the time of the St. Louis winners by about four minutes.

Bertoletti and Brown, who co-own Chicago's Taco in a Bag, took home $2,500 for the feat.

Similar Cici's Pizza challenges took place in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Charlotte.
