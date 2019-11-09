Food & Drink

Chicago Made: Jeppson's Malort

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If there's one drink Chicago is known for, it's Jeppson's Malort.

Malort is Chicago's local beskbrnnvi - a style of bitter, wormwood-based, Swedish schnapps.

Through the decades, Jeppson's Malrt has been thought of as a rite of passage for Chicagoans. It's bitter, unique taste keeps people coming back for more!

CH Distillery CEO Tremaine Atkinson and Head Bartender Rocio Lagos joined ABC7 with ways to make Malort cocktails.

For more information, visit https://chdistillery.com/ and www.eppsonsmalort.com.

Recipe:

Mary from Chicago

5 ounces of Bloody Mary Mix (homemade - see below, or store bought)

1.5 ounces CH Vodka

0.5 ounces Jeppson's Malort

Mix all together in a pint glass, add ice, garnish with mini bagel dog and sport peppers on a spear

Homemade Bloody Mary Mix

4 cups tomato juice

cup lemon juice

cup chipotle hot sauce

cup Worcestershire sauce

teaspoon salt

teaspoon celery salt

teaspoon black pepper

Mix all of above together in a pitcher with a whisk

Chicago Style

1.5 ounces Jeppson's Malrt

0.5 oz Caraway Liqueur

0.5 oz Ginger Honey Syrup (1 part freshly juiced ginger, 2 parts honey, 1 part water)

0.75 oz Orange Juice

Shake all in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into Collins glass. Top with club soda, garnish with sliced orange.
