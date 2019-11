Chicago Made: Jeppson's Malort

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If there's one drink Chicago is known for, it's Jeppson's Malort.Malort is Chicago's local beskbrnnvi - a style of bitter, wormwood-based, Swedish schnapps.Through the decades, Jeppson's Malrt has been thought of as a rite of passage for Chicagoans. It's bitter, unique taste keeps people coming back for more!CEO Tremaine Atkinson and Head Bartender Rocio Lagos joined ABC7 with ways to make Malort cocktails.For more information, visit https://chdistillery.com/ and www.eppsonsmalort.com 5 ounces of Bloody Mary Mix (homemade - see below, or store bought)1.5 ounces CH Vodka0.5 ounces Jeppson's MalortMix all together in a pint glass, add ice, garnish with mini bagel dog and sport peppers on a spear4 cups tomato juicecup lemon juicecup chipotle hot saucecup Worcestershire sauceteaspoon saltteaspoon celery saltteaspoon black pepperMix all of above together in a pitcher with a whisk1.5 ounces Jeppson's Malrt0.5 oz Caraway Liqueur0.5 oz Ginger Honey Syrup (1 part freshly juiced ginger, 2 parts honey, 1 part water)0.75 oz Orange JuiceShake all in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into Collins glass. Top with club soda, garnish with sliced orange.