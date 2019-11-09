CHICAGO (WLS) -- If there's one drink Chicago is known for, it's Jeppson's Malort.
Malort is Chicago's local beskbrnnvi - a style of bitter, wormwood-based, Swedish schnapps.
Through the decades, Jeppson's Malrt has been thought of as a rite of passage for Chicagoans. It's bitter, unique taste keeps people coming back for more!
CH Distillery CEO Tremaine Atkinson and Head Bartender Rocio Lagos joined ABC7 with ways to make Malort cocktails.
Recipe:
Mary from Chicago
5 ounces of Bloody Mary Mix (homemade - see below, or store bought)
1.5 ounces CH Vodka
0.5 ounces Jeppson's Malort
Mix all together in a pint glass, add ice, garnish with mini bagel dog and sport peppers on a spear
Homemade Bloody Mary Mix
4 cups tomato juice
cup lemon juice
cup chipotle hot sauce
cup Worcestershire sauce
teaspoon salt
teaspoon celery salt
teaspoon black pepper
Mix all of above together in a pitcher with a whisk
Chicago Style
1.5 ounces Jeppson's Malrt
0.5 oz Caraway Liqueur
0.5 oz Ginger Honey Syrup (1 part freshly juiced ginger, 2 parts honey, 1 part water)
0.75 oz Orange Juice
Shake all in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into Collins glass. Top with club soda, garnish with sliced orange.
