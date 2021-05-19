Chicago Alfresco program partnering with 15 community organizations for outdoor dining

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fifteen neighborhoods will participate in the first round of the Chicago Alfresco program, the city's initiative to open certain streets for dining, walking and biking."Outdoor dining became a lifeline for many of our restaurants last year, which makes today's announcement all the more exciting," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I am thrilled that so many community organizations across our city have stepped up to participate in Chicago Alfresco and improve their neighborhoods by creating and enhancing spaces for residents to enjoy themselves in. With more and more proposals, Chicago Alfresco will only build on the success we have had with similar initiatives, beautify our city, and further ensure that our economic recovery from this pandemic is inclusive of all of our communities."In the East Lakeview neighborhood, Broadway will close for a few blocks from Belmont to Wellington. You can dine al fresco, and maybe hear a few tunes."We are looking to partner with some Chicago area artists because they have been out of work like everyone else," said Maureen Martino, executive director, Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce.While some residents have traffic concerns about closing the road, others are thrilled to dine alfresco, mingle with friends, and take a stroll."We love it," Lakeview resident Michael Bleb said. "We don't drive much, and I know traffic is a concern for a lot of residents, but for us, we have an almost 2-year-old who loves to run up and down the street. We like to see it. We think it's good for the businesses."Last year, the city gave special permits so bars and restaurants could set up tables on closed streets or parking lots. Now, the city is issuing grants to help create more permanent outdoor spaces for eating, arts, and community events.The 15 community organizations partnering with the city are:- Austin Chamber of Commerce (W Madison St. and W Chicago Ave.)- Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council (W 47th St. & S Honore St.)- Greater Chatham Initiative (E 75th St., E 79th St. & E 71st St.)- Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce (N Broadway St.)- Little Village Community Foundation (Perez Plaza)- Logan Square Chamber of Commerce (Woodard Plaza)- Morgan Park Beverly Hills (103rd St. & Wood St.)- Northwest Side CDC (W Fullerton Ave. & W Grand Ave.)- Puerto Rican Cultural Center (W Division St.)- Rogers Park Business Alliance (W Jarvis Ave. & N Glenwood Ave.)- South Shore Chamber of Commerce (E 71st St.)- South Chicago Parents & Friends (S Commercial Ave.)- Uptown United (W Argyle St.)-West Ridge Chamber of Commerce (W Devon Ave.)- Woodlawn Chamber of Commerce (E 62nd St. and S Ingleside Ave.)