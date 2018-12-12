SHARE THE JOY

Chicago's Community Kitchens program helps with kitchen, life skills

EMBED </>More Videos

Julie Beland benefited from the Chicago's Community Kitchens program after she served time in prison. She now works at the Buzz Cafe in Oak Park.

By
The Chicago's Community Kitchens program, which is run by the Greater Chicago Food Depository, helps unemployed and underemployed people advance in the food service industry and get back on their feed.

Julie Beland is among those who have been helped. Three years ago, she completed a 10-year sentence in an Illinois prison.

"I was not in good place. I was a drug addict, I was an alcoholic, I was on the verge of death. Prison actually saved my life," said Beland, a Chicago's Community Kitchens graduate.

RELATED: Food pantries at Chicago community colleges help students in need

About a month after getting out, Beland -- who already had a passion for the restaurant industry -- enrolled in the program.

Beland finished the program off with a two week internship at the Buzz Cafe in Oak Park, which eventually led to a job.

"At the Buzz Cafe, I'm also a chef here, a barista, I work up front, I've gotten good at pouring coffee," she said. "I do serve, I do some of our baking."

Beland now has her own apartment and was recently promoted to a full-time manager -- something she never thought would come her way.

"Some people have a background that prevent them from getting a job in the community. And with me having a background, I figured this was going to be my best opportunity to get a good job," she said. ""I've done more things now than I ever did. It's great to be able to pay bills, it's great to have a credit card, that I can actually pay off. I'm where I want to be right now."

The program helps individuals in all aspects, including how to get a job afterwards.

"For 12 weeks, they're in the kitchen, working on their knife skills and then they'll also learn life skills. So, how to interview, maybe connections to housing, different kinds of ways to help them get back on their feet," said Jess Lynk, public relations specialist for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Northern Illinois Food Bank are partners in ABC7's "Share the Joy" campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodshare the joyschoolcookingrestaurantChicagoOak ParkLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Food pantries at Chicago community colleges help students in need
SHARE THE JOY
Volunteer at Northern Illinois Food Bank to help feed thousands
Food pantries at Chicago community colleges help students in need
Northern Illinois Food Bank delivers meals ahead of holiday
Community Table serves up classy meals for people in need
More share the joy
FOOD & DRINK
Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Chicago
Krispy Kreme selling dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen Wednesday
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Heartland Café to close in Rogers Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say
CTA Red Line service resumes on South Side after medical emergency
Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Video shows attack on teens over mall parking space
Historic home for sale on oldest residential block in US
Show More
Severely abused dog left to die in dumpster
Surveillance video shows last time Kelsey Berreth was seen
Krispy Kreme selling dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen Wednesday
Strasbourg shooting: Suspect ID'd as Cherif Chekatt as manhunt continues after 2 killed
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
More News