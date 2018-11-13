FREE FOOD

Chick-fil-A delivery: Chain giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches to launch DoorDash service

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts (KTRK)

Your Chick-fil-A hunger will now be fulfilled at your doorstep.

The popular fast-food restaurant announced its exclusive partnership with mobile delivery service DoorDash, and to mark its launch, Chick-fil-A is giving away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches for the next week.

Customers can redeem the free sandwich promotion using the code "CFADELIVERY" daily after 10:30 a.m. wherever you're ordering.

There are terms of the giveaway. The order must be made through the DoorDash app (App Store or Google Play store) or website with a $5 minimum order from a participating Chick-fil-A location within a 10-minute radius of delivery destination.

A list of participating locations can be found once you make an order on the app.

The promotion expires on Nov. 20, and of course, the service is unavailable on Sundays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-ameal deliverydelivery servicefree foodfree stuffu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE FOOD
Election Day deals and discounts
How to order free pizza for your long voting line
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Two-minute 'bao' down
Napoli Per Tutti brings authentic Neapolitan pizza to Schaumburg
Chew On This: Taco in a Bag
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'This was homicidal policing': Controversy grows after Midlothian cop shoots security guard
Juror dismissed, opening statements delayed in 'El Chapo' trial in New York
Hear Alexa apologize to Chicago for Amazon HQ2 rejection
Adoption Day: Children get gift of permanent, loving homes in Porter County
Blood pressure drug recall expands again due to cancer concerns
Madigan on Rauner's election defeat: 'I'm just happy that he's leaving'
Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police
200 Chicago preschoolers' letters to Santa help make wishes come true
Show More
Michelle Obama kicks off book tour for 'Becoming' in Chicago
CPD sergeant honored for off-duty arrest in attack on 91-year-old man
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
More News