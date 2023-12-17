Churches seeking to feed 5,000 families along CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mission to feed 5,000 Chicago families takes off Monday on the CTA Red Line.

Pastor Charlie Dates and his congregation at Progressive Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church of Chicago will be handing out bags of food across eight stops on the Red Line.

The initiative is called "Jesus on the Red Line."

It begins at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and will continue until the food runs out.

The South Side stations, 35th, 47th, 55th, 63rd, 69th, 79th, 87th and 95th streets, will serve as hubs for the distribution.

Hot meals and a bag of perishables will be available at the 55th and 87th Street stations.