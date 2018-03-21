FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu

Chick-fil-A lovers are sharing all the hacks to the restaurant chain's secret menu. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
Chick-fil-A is known for its fried chicken, but fans of the restaurant chain are taking to the internet to teach others about its secret menu.

One "off the menu" item fans are discovering is the "double double down."

For those interested in ordering a "double double down," it is a bunless sandwich with two slices of fried chicken between two more fried chicken patties layered with cheese and bacon between each slice.

Other items on the secret menu include root beer floats and grilled cheese.
