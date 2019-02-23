CHICAGO (WLS) --With an all-star cast of chefs who specialize in whole animal cooking paired with farmers who responsibly raising delicious heritage breed pigs, Cochon555 returns to Chicago on Sunday, March 3.
The all-inclusive feast will feature a hundred-plus prominent chefs, farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers and barkeeps all working in concert to create luxurious moments that educate the palate.
At the heart, Cochon555 aims to create moments of inspiration, and to engender discussion and action - to buy, to cook, shop and donate in the name of safe, honest, and delicious food.
General admission tickets are $130; VIP tickets are $200.
COCHON555
Date: Sunday, March 3, 2019
Hours: 4pm (VIP) 5pm-7:30pm (GA)
Morgan Manufacturing
401 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60642
For more information, visit the Cochon555 website.