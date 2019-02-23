FOOD & DRINK

Cochon555 returns to Chicago with an all-star cast of chefs

EMBED </>More Videos

Cochon 555 returns to Chicago on March 3; an all-star cast of chefs will compete while bringing attention to safe and honest food.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
With an all-star cast of chefs who specialize in whole animal cooking paired with farmers who responsibly raising delicious heritage breed pigs, Cochon555 returns to Chicago on Sunday, March 3.

The all-inclusive feast will feature a hundred-plus prominent chefs, farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers and barkeeps all working in concert to create luxurious moments that educate the palate.

At the heart, Cochon555 aims to create moments of inspiration, and to engender discussion and action - to buy, to cook, shop and donate in the name of safe, honest, and delicious food.

General admission tickets are $130; VIP tickets are $200.

COCHON555
Date: Sunday, March 3, 2019
Hours: 4pm (VIP) 5pm-7:30pm (GA)

Morgan Manufacturing
401 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60642

For more information, visit the Cochon555 website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodcompetitionChicagoFulton River District
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Good Measure brings back happy hour with unexpected menu
New Australian spot, Barangaroos Aussie Pies, debuts in Lakeview
3 new eateries to check out on the Near North Side
State bill could let Californians legally eat their roadkill
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, expected in bond court
R. Kelly looking at jail without bond, life in prison if convicted
Catholic Church officials discuss plan for transparency during 3rd day of Vatican sex abuse summit
Downers Grove North student taken off life support; driver charged with DUI
2 Aurora shooting victims to be laid to rest Saturday, Sunday
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
Former Catholic priest faces new charges after abusing boys in Illinois, Missouri and California
Show More
At least 4 injured in mutli-vehicle rollover crash on South Halsted
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Looking back on the history of the Bud Billiken Parade
3 Bay Area men up for Sound Mixing, Editing Oscars
SF hairstylist to the stars talks ahead of 91st Oscars
More News