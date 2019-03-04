CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Chicken broth, chicken stock and bone broth

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports looked at chicken broth, chicken stock and bone broth: what's the difference, and what do they do for you?

Consumer Reports
In the deep cold of winter what's more comforting than a bowl of homemade soup? Your grandma was right, research suggests that chicken soup may give you relief from common cold symptoms, easing throat soreness and preventing dehydration. Consumer Reports looked at chicken broth, chicken stock and bone broth: what's the difference, and what do they do for you?

Carolyn Ramsey makes soup regularly for her family, using broth she makes herself.

"We do carrot soup, butternut squash soup, sometimes broccoli soup...so it's like a nice foundation for whatever we're in the mood to cook," she said.

In addition to soups, stock and broth are used to add flavor to rice and vegetable dishes, while some people choose to sip it.

If you're buying packaged, from the store, should you use chicken broth or stock? What about bone broth? What's the difference and are any of them healthier?

Both stock and broth are made with a combination of meat and bones. Chicken broth is made with a higher proportion of meat. Compared to stock, it has a lighter body and meatier flavor.

And chicken stock is generally made with a higher proportion of bones, and tends to have more body.

"Because stock is used as a base in recipes that call for extra seasoning, store bought stock tends to have less sodium than broth," said Consumer Reports Nutritionist Amy Keating.

Bone broth generally provides more protein than stock or broth.

"Many people believe that bone broth has special health benefits," Keating said. "But there's little research to back that up."

When you pick, it's most important to look for as little sodium as possible.

What do the labels mean? "Low sodium" means a product has 140 mg or less of sodium per serving. "Reduced sodium" means it has at least 25 percent less sodium compared to the regular product.

Consumer Reports warns that sodium in canned broth can be sky high, they found products with close 900 milligrams per cup. So keep an eye on those labels.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumer reportshealth foodnutrition
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: New phone sticker shock
Consumer Reports: Rules for tipping
Consumer Reports: Should your pet try CBD?
Consumer Reports: New, unproven stem cell treatment danger
More consumer reports
FOOD & DRINK
Operation Taste 2019, benefit for Operation North Pole, comes to Rosemont
Frontier to hold Fat Tuesday shrimp boil, happy hour
Hungry Hound: Middle Brow Bungalow
Roeser's Bakery celebrates Paczki Day with more than a dozen delicious flavors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side
LIVE TEMPS:Bitter cold moves in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Teenage girl reported missing again from Lakeview, last seen at O'Hare
Show More
Woman, 22, fatally shot in head in Englewood, police say
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident in Plano
10 people attack H&M security guard, Chicago police say
Boy, 17, to face murder charges in case of 2 missing teens
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
More News