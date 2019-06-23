CPS offers free lunch for kids throughout summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- School is out for Chicago Public School students, but kids can still get free lunches this summer.
Starting Monday, June 24, nearly 100 outdoor locations will open up for the CPS LunchStop Program for children ages 1 through 18. The program provides free, healthy meals in a familiar environment to make food more accessible to kids throughout the summer months.
Kids can stop by on weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for a free meal. They do not have to be CPS students to receive a free meal.
For a map of the locations, visit cps.edu/summermealsmap or call the Illinois Hunger Hotline at 800-359-2163 or text FOODIL to 877877.
The free lunch program will end on Friday, Aug. 23.
