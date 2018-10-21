HUNGRY HOUND

Extra Course: Al Sufara Grills

EMBED </>More Videos

Hungry Hound: One of Al Sufara Grills' signature desserts - knafeh

By
In Steve's Extra Course video, he takes a look at one of Al Sufara Grills' signature desserts, knafeh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndrestaurantsOrland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUNGRY HOUND
Butcher shop expands to Al Sufara Grills, a family-style restaurant in Orland Park
Ghin Khao Eat Rice serving up Northern Thai street food in Pilsen
Hungry Hound Extra Course: Ghin Khao Eat Rice
Japanese tradition of omakase featured at 3 new Chicago restaurants
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Butcher shop expands to Al Sufara Grills, a family-style restaurant in Orland Park
Here are Chicago's top 3 Ukrainian eateries
Ghin Khao Eat Rice serving up Northern Thai street food in Pilsen
Hungry Hound Extra Course: Ghin Khao Eat Rice
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man, woman shot to death inside parked vehicle on West Side
At least 30 people injured during floor collapse at party
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, throws first pitch at softball game
18 shot, 6 killed in Chicago gun violence since Friday evening
Clintons speak to future leaders at the University of Chicago
Winning numbers drawing yields no Powerball winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, very cold
2 Chicago area tickets match 5/6 numbers
Show More
Hikers, joggers report being attacked by owls at Oregon parks
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
Six Flags Great America hosts 30-hour coffin challenge
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
More News