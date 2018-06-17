Father's Day meals kids can help make for dad

This Father's Day give dad a break from the kitchen. Lots of kids love to help in the kitchen and there are numerous easy-to-prepare recipes that they can help with.
Representatives from Marcel's Culinary Experience in Glen Ellyn joined ABC7's Mark Rivera to demonstrate a recipe kids can make for dad.
Marcel's Culinary Experience has cooking classes for kids and multi-day cooking camps year round.
For more information visit: marcelsculinaryexperience.com
Coconut Ginger Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers
serves 8 as appetizer
Ingredients:
1 lb large shrimp (26-30 count), shelled, deveined
1 can coconut milk, divided
2 T shallot, minced
3 T ginger, minced, divided
3 T lime juice, divided, plus more to taste
1 lime, zested
1/4 cup pineapple juice
1/2 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut lengthwise in 4 pieces
1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped, for garnish
salt and pepper to taste
Bamboo skewers
Method:
1. To medium bowl add half the can of coconut milk, 2 tablespoons shallot, 2 tablespoons ginger, and 2 tablespoons lime juice. Stir to combine and add shrimp. Marinate in refrigerator for no more than 30 minutes.
2. While shrimp is marinating make sauce. To a small sauce pan add remaining coconut milk, 1 tablespoon ginger, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and pineapple juice. Bring to simmer and cook over low heat, maintaining a simmer, until sauce thickens, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lime zest. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and lime juice. Set aside.
3. Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Place pineapple between paper towels to dry. Remove shrimp from marinade and pat dry. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Once pan is hot, add 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil. Sear shrimp about 2-3 minutes per side, or until just cooked through. Transfer shrimp to plate. Sear pineapple until golden brown, flip and brown on the other side. Transfer pineapple to cutting board. Cut pineapple in 1-2-inch pieces. Skewer shrimp and pineapple on bamboo skewers - either alternating or with pineapple piece in between head and tail of shrimp. If needed, rewarm coconut sauce. Plate skewers, drizzle with coconut sauce and garnish with cilantro.
Note: Prefer to grill? Both the pineapple and shrimp can be prepared on a gas or charcoal grill.
foodFather's Dayrecipeshrimpcooking
