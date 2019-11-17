Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao serves up Thanksgiving dinner menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays just got more decadent as internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao unveils a seasonal menu of new Brazilian-inspired selections to enhance any dining occasion this winter.
Fogo de Chao joined ABC7 to serve up a sampling of their Thanksgiving menu.
Name of event: Fogo De Cho Thanksgiving Day Special
Date: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Address: 661 N. LaSalle Blvd, Chicago, IL 60654
Reservations are required. To make reservations, visit https://fogodechao.com/
Recipe: Brazilian Sausage & Apple Dressing
Ingredients:
Cup Vegetable Oil
1 pound Brazilian link Sausage
2 Cups Celery, small dice
3 Cups Onion, small dice
Cup Fresh Garlic, minced
2 Cups Granny Smith Apples chopped
1 quart Chicken Stock
Tbsp. Poultry Seasoning
1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt
2 quarts Seasoned Breadcrumbs
1 Cup fresh chopped Parsley
Preparation:
1. Place large saucepan on medium heat. Add oil and heat.
2. Remove the casing of the sausage and break into small pieces. Add to pan and sauté until just cooked, about 3 minutes.
3. Measure and add celery, onions, and garlic to the pot and sauté until onions are soft - about 3 minutes.
4. Peel and core Granny Smith apples and cut into " dice. Measure and place into the pan.
5. Add chicken stock, poultry seasoning and salt. Mix well and remove from heat.
6. Measure and add croutons and mix until they are soft.
7. Measure and add parsley and mix well.
8. Place in a prepared dish, cover with foil. Bake in a 350F oven for 25-30 minutes.
Serves 8-10
