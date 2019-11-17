Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao serves up Thanksgiving dinner menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays just got more decadent as internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouseunveils a seasonal menu of new Brazilian-inspired selections to enhance any dining occasion this winter.joined ABC7 to serve up a sampling of their Thanksgiving menu.Fogo De Cho Thanksgiving Day SpecialThursday, Nov. 28, 201911 a.m. - 9 p.m.661 N. LaSalle Blvd, Chicago, IL 60654Cup Vegetable Oil1 pound Brazilian link Sausage2 Cups Celery, small dice3 Cups Onion, small diceCup Fresh Garlic, minced2 Cups Granny Smith Apples chopped1 quart Chicken StockTbsp. Poultry Seasoning1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt2 quarts Seasoned Breadcrumbs1 Cup fresh chopped Parsley1. Place large saucepan on medium heat. Add oil and heat.2. Remove the casing of the sausage and break into small pieces. Add to pan and sauté until just cooked, about 3 minutes.3. Measure and add celery, onions, and garlic to the pot and sauté until onions are soft - about 3 minutes.4. Peel and core Granny Smith apples and cut into " dice. Measure and place into the pan.5. Add chicken stock, poultry seasoning and salt. Mix well and remove from heat.6. Measure and add croutons and mix until they are soft.7. Measure and add parsley and mix well.8. Place in a prepared dish, cover with foil. Bake in a 350F oven for 25-30 minutes.Serves 8-10