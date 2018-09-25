FOOD & DRINK

Foodies to flock to Millennium Park for Chicago Gourmet

It's a foodie-filled weekend at Millennium Park. Chicago Gourmet features some of Chicago's best restaurants, bars and brands- all with little tastes and sips on display.

Chef Chris Gawronski from Acanto and The Gage stopped by ABC7 to talk about what Chicago Gourmet is and what guests can expect this weekend.

Chicago Gourmet is this weekend, Sept. 29 and 30 at Millennium Park. There will be thousands of food and drink samples available, so come hungry.

Tickets are still available for Sunday. The Grand Tasting one day pass is $195. There are several ticket package levels available.

For more information visit: chicagogourmet.org
