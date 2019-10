Freaky, scary food that'll wow your Halloween party guests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Take your Halloween party to the next level this year with freaky foods and scary snacks.Author Phil Potempa joined ABC7 to with his ideas on how to get creative in the kitchen.To learn more about Phil and his upcoming cooking show, click here. 1 cup butter, softened1 cup confectioners' sugar1 egg1 teaspoon almond extract1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon salt3/4 cup whole almondsGreen food coloring (as needed)Red food coloring (as needed)DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cream together butter, sugar, egg, almond extract and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer, gradually beat together this mixture while slowly adding the flour, baking powder and salt, continually beating. During the final minute, add a drop or two of green food coloring. Refrigerate dough 20 minutes. Grease baking sheets. Remove dough from refrigerator in small amounts. Working over a piece of waxed paper, roll dough into a thin finger-shaped cookie and press one almond into one end of each cookie to give the appearance of a long fingernail. Squeeze cookie to form a large, boney knuckle. Use a sharp knife to make some line cuts in the dough to create lines and wrinkles. Arrange the shaped cookies on the baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and while almonds are still hot, brush a little red food coloring on the almonds to create blood-red fingernails. Makes 40 cookies.2 cups boiling water1 (8 serving) package lime gelatin2 cups cold orange juice1 (1 liter) bottle seltzer, chilledIce cubes1 pint (2 cups) orange sherbet, slightly softened1 orange, thinly sliced1 lime, thinly slicedDIRECTIONS: Stir boiling water into dry gelatin in large bowl at least 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Stir in juice. Cool to room temperature. Pour mixture into punch bowl just before serving. Add seltzer and ice and stir. Add scoops of sherbet and fruit slices. Makes 10 cups.4 eggs3 cups granulated sugar1 cup vegetable oil1 teaspoon cinnamon2 teaspoons baking soda1 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped1-1/2 teaspoons salt1 teaspoon nutmeg3 cups all-purpose flour2 cups canned pumpkin (not canned pumpkin filling mix)DIRECTIONS: Beat sugar, eggs and oil until light and fluffy; add remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour batter into 3 greased loaf bread pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Makes 3 loaves.2 avocados1/2 lime1/2 cup sour cream (optional)1 tablespoon minced garlic1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon black pepper1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper1 Roma tomato, finely diced1 small onion, dicedDIRECTIONS: Halve avocados; remove seed and spoon contents into a large mixing bowl. Mash the avocados with a fork to the consistency of chunky peanut butter. Add lime juice, sour cream (if desired), garlic, cilantro, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper; mix until combined. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, pressing plastic wrap down so it touches the top of the mixture and chill for 1 hour. After mixture has chilled, add diced tomato and onion. Mix gently until just combined. Makes 3 cups.