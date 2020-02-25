Food & Drink

IHOP is giving away free short stacks for National Pancake Day

If paczkis aren't your thing but you're still craving something sweet ahead of Lent, Tuesday is also National Pancake Day, and IHOP is celebrating by giving away free short stacks.

The free short stacks are available at most of their restaurants and are limited to one free stack per dine-in customer.

The deal is not available for carry-out orders.

You can also get an "all-you-can-eat" pancake deal with a breakfast combo at some locations, just ahead of Lent. Those who dine-in will be entered to win several prizes, including a grand prize of pancakes for life.

Visit ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodu.s. & worlddealsbreakfast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 27, fatally shot inside Ravenswood Manor apartment ID'd
Winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Chicago area beginning Tuesday
Pedestrian fatally struck in Schiller Park
Which is cheaper in Chicago: Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
Paczki Day: Chicago bakeries celebrate Fat Tuesday with Polish pastries
2 charged after car stolen in Calumet Park crashes on Dan Ryan
Show More
3 local brothers win IHSA state wrestling titles at the same time
'Bachelor' Peter faces Fantasy Suite ultimatum
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
Hearing to determine if Rod Blagojevich can keep law license
Memorial of nurse killed in Little Village drive-by vandalized, family says
More TOP STORIES News