Apple picking: How to select the best from the bushel

Pumpkins aren't the only popular fall food. October is National Apple Month and the juicy fruit is the apple of our autumn eye.
Shelly Herman, co-owner and CEO of Irv & Shelly's Fresh Picks in Niles, joined ABC7 in-studio.
Apple orchards are especially busy this time of year, according to Herman. Each fall, more varieties of locally-grown apples fall from trees. The fun flavors are perfect for Thanksgiving baking.
Honey Crisp and Fuji are fan-favorite apples, according to Herman. They are known to be crisp, juicy and sweet, as well as add the perfect crunch to your salad or blend beautifully in your smoothie.
If you're looking for the best apples for baking, she said it's a whole different bushel. Golden apples are soft and perfect for applesauce, while big Rome apples are optimal for making baked apples. Their dense flavor becomes sweeter when cooked.
Irv & Shelly's Fresh Picks said they are committed to growing food with no chemicals, hormones, antibiotics or GMOs.
Watch the full interview too learn more about picking perfect apples.
