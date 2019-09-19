Food & Drink

Italian Fest at Mariano's

CHICAGO -- If you're thinking about ditching summer salads and going for something a little heavier, like an Italian feast for your family, here it is!

Amanda Puck from Mariano's joined ABC7 Chicago to show us how it is done right.

Puck shared Mariano's caprese salad, fresh baked focaccia bread, Italian cookies, pizza pub burgers, and much more.

She also shared how to make an Aperol spritz.

For more information on Puck's recommendations, watch the video attached to this article.
