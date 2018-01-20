FOOD & DRINK

Jimmy John's stopping sprouts after 7 salmonella cases

Sandwich restaurant Jimmy John's is temporarily removing sprouts from its sandwiches at all locations due to complaints of sickness.

State and federal health officials are looking into salmonella cases linked to the sandwich chain.

Jimmy John's confirmed the investigation includes seven cases in Illinois and Wisconsin over a one-week period in December.

The Champaign-based sandwich chain said that the sprouts purchased from two growers in Minnesota may be linked to the salmonella cases.

Sprouts will not be served until the investigation is complete.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps.

"Food safety and the welfare of our customers are our top priorities and not negotiable in our business," said James North, President and CEO. "We have been working closely with the Departments of Health in Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as their federal counterparts, as they investigate the claims. While the results of the investigation are not conclusive and we are still gathering more information, we have voluntarily directed all franchisees to remove sprouts as a precautionary measure from all supply and distribution."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
