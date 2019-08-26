KFC meatless fried chicken coming to Atlanta

KFC is calling it, "Beyond Fried Chicken, a Kentucky Fried Miracle."
The plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat.
"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC tweeted.
You can get nuggets or boneless wings.
"The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin' good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go," KFC said in a statement.
The vegan chicken meal is not available everywhere, yet.
KFC says it will be testing the recipe in Atlanta, Georgia on August 27.
Would you try it?
It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with @BeyondMeat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/lC5oYM1cmk— KFC (@kfc) August 26, 2019