Krispy Kreme releases new holiday-themed doughnuts for December

Krispy Kreme released three new holiday-inspired doughnuts.

The North Carolina based company said its Reindeer, Present and Santa Belly doughnuts will be available through December 24.



The Reindeer doughnut is Krispy Kreme's original glazed dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar piece eyes.

The Present doughnut is a green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The Santa Belly doughnut is filled with chocolate creme, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkles and decorated with a belt like one Santa Claus would wear.
