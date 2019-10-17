Food & Drink

Lay's releasing new 'grilled cheese & tomato soup' chips

Maybe this will get you into the fall mood.

Forget pumpkin spice. Lay's is selling grilled cheese and tomato soup-flavored potato chips.

According to Lay's, the new chips are "reminiscent of one of America's favorite homemade meals."

The recipe pairs the buttery, cheesy goodness of a classic grilled cheese with the slightly sweet and creamy nature of tomato soup.

You can get them for a limited time only.

The new fall flavor will be available on Monday starting at about $3.50 a bag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodchips
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers on strike starting Thursday
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
Boxer Patrick Day dies days after being knocked out in Chicago fight
AJ Freund's abuse repeatedly reported to DCFS, lawsuit alleges
Thousands expected to attend meeting in Roselle on Itasca rehab facility
CPS sports rush to play games hours before looming teachers strike
Chicago City Council passes recreational marijuana sales ordinance
Show More
Wendy's employee shot by coworker in Alsip: police
Parents scramble to find child care as Chicago teachers set to strike
Infant in plastic bag found along Indiana roadway
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
Metra tests new technology to detect guns, explosives
More TOP STORIES News