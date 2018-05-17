FOOD & DRINK

Learn to smoke ribs for Memorial Day with Masterbuilt

The CEO of Masterbuilt shows how to smoke ribs in three easy steps. (WLS)

Masterbuilt has smokers of all kinds, from propane to electric, analog to digital. Beginners and pros alike will love how simple it is to master the craft of smoking meat and share the awesome results with family and friends.

Masterbuilt CEO John McLemore stopped by WCL to show how to smoke ribs in three easy steps, just in time for Memorial Day.

For more information on Masterbuilt, visit their website: www.masterbuilt.com.
