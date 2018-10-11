FOOD & DRINK

Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own

EMBED </>More Videos

Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 10, 2018.

You may have heard about the big pizza flap burning up Twitter faster than you can say hot cheese.

A video shot and posted by a man named Vincent Romero went wildly viral.

The video shows a shopping cart full of DiGiorno frozen pizzas at a Little Caesars location in Indiana.

The big question -- was Little Caesars serving it?

Were they passing off the frozen pizza as their own? The answer is no.

Little Caesars investigated and found that the video was shot at an Indiana Kmart, which was in the process of disposing of expired DiGiorno pizzas at the time the video was taken.

They add, Little Caesars only serves freshly baked pizzas made from fresh dough.

Basically, a coincidence made in Twitter fodder pizza heaven.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbig talkerspizzaIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chicago's newest spots for pizza lovers
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Joe Calabrese, of Zia's Trattoria
Union Full Board brings Detroit-style pizza, drinks and more to Wrigleyville
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar opens in Hyde Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 2 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing
Show More
Kanye West to meet with Trump at White House Thursday
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Boy, 7, missing from South Side found safe
More News