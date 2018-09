Make great Labor Day turkey burgers with this Stefani Prime recipe

It's almost Labor Day, and that means people around the country are getting ready for a cookout.Representatives from the Stefani Prime restaurant stopped by ABC7 Chicago to share a recipe for a great turkey burger.For more information about Stefani Prime, visit www.stefaniprime.com Serves 82lb Ground Turkey1.5 teaspoons Chopped Garlic1.5 teaspoons Siracha1.5 teaspoons Dijoin Mustard1.5 teaspoons Worchester Sauce1.5 teaspoons Lemon Juice8 Soft Buns8 Slices Havarti CheeseIn a pan, cook ground turkey over medium heat until brown. Let drain overnight in the refrigerator.Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well. Portion meat into 8 oz balls and form into patties.Cook the patties in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning once, to an internal temperature of 180 degrees F (85 degrees C).In a pan, toast buns and set aside.Build the burger with a layer of Mayo Giardiniera, Havarti cheese, turkey patty and a generous heap of coleslaw. Top with a toothpick with a cherry tomato and pickle.5 Tablespoon Giardinera5 Tablespoon MayoIn a small bowl, mix together well and set asidehead of shredded Purple Cabbagehead of shredded White Cabbage2 julienned Carrots1 cup Mayo1 ounce Cider Vinegar1 ounce Dijon MustardSalt to tastePepper to tasteIn a bowl, mix ingredients in a blow until well combined. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.