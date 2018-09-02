FOOD & DRINK

Make great Labor Day turkey burgers with this Stefani Prime recipe

Labor Day means cookouts, and this recipe for turkey burgers is sure to be a hit.

It's almost Labor Day, and that means people around the country are getting ready for a cookout.

Representatives from the Stefani Prime restaurant stopped by ABC7 Chicago to share a recipe for a great turkey burger.

For more information about Stefani Prime, visit www.stefaniprime.com.

Stefani Prime Turkey Burger
Serves 8

2lb Ground Turkey
1.5 teaspoons Chopped Garlic
1.5 teaspoons Siracha
1.5 teaspoons Dijoin Mustard
1.5 teaspoons Worchester Sauce
1.5 teaspoons Lemon Juice
8 Soft Buns

8 Slices Havarti Cheese

In a pan, cook ground turkey over medium heat until brown. Let drain overnight in the refrigerator.

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well. Portion meat into 8 oz balls and form into patties.

Cook the patties in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning once, to an internal temperature of 180 degrees F (85 degrees C).

In a pan, toast buns and set aside.

Build the burger with a layer of Mayo Giardiniera, Havarti cheese, turkey patty and a generous heap of coleslaw. Top with a toothpick with a cherry tomato and pickle.

Mayo Giardiniera

5 Tablespoon Giardinera
5 Tablespoon Mayo

In a small bowl, mix together well and set aside
Coleslaw

head of shredded Purple Cabbage
head of shredded White Cabbage
2 julienned Carrots
1 cup Mayo
1 ounce Cider Vinegar
1 ounce Dijon Mustard
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste

In a bowl, mix ingredients in a blow until well combined. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.
