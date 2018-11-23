FOOD & DRINK

After devastating fire, Maple Tree Inn reopening at temporary location in Blue Island Friday

The Maple Tree Inn Bistro is re-opening in a temporary location Friday.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
The Maple Tree Inn Bistro is re-opening in a temporary location Friday.

A devastating fire burned down the original Blue Island restaurant last summer. The building was severely damaged, so the owners and staff immediately started working on relocating nearby.

The Maple Tree Inn Bistro serves its first meals starting at 5 p.m. at 13000 S. Western Ave. The owners promise the same favorite dishes and cocktails.

On their website, the owners wrote, "It is simply because of you, our customers, that we have had the strength to continue. The outpouring of love and support from all of you has been humbling. We knew that we could not stay down for long and went to work, almost immediately, on securing a temporary location. Our staff, many of whom have been with us for over a decade, united in solidarity behind us. Coupled with your support, we set out to make this work and not give up."
