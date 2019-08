Maple Tree Inn to reopen at new location in Homewood

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- After a raging fire destroyed the Maple Tree Inn in Blue Island last year, the restaurant will be re-opening at a new location in the south suburbs.The Maple Tree Inn will be moving to Homewood at the former site of "The Cottage" restaurant. The fire destroyed the 100-year-old building housing the restaurant at the intersection of Old Western Avenue and Canal Street, along the Cal-Sag Channel in August of last year A slimmed-down version of the Maple Tree Inn has been operating since last November at a temporary location in Blue Island. That location closes September 15.The owners hope to open the new full-size restaurant on New Year's Day.