Food & Drink

Maple Tree Inn to reopen at new location in Homewood

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- After a raging fire destroyed the Maple Tree Inn in Blue Island last year, the restaurant will be re-opening at a new location in the south suburbs.

The Maple Tree Inn will be moving to Homewood at the former site of "The Cottage" restaurant.

RELATED: Fire destroys Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn: 'We will rebuild'

The fire destroyed the 100-year-old building housing the restaurant at the intersection of Old Western Avenue and Canal Street, along the Cal-Sag Channel in August of last year

A slimmed-down version of the Maple Tree Inn has been operating since last November at a temporary location in Blue Island. That location closes September 15.

The owners hope to open the new full-size restaurant on New Year's Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkblue islandhomewoodfirerestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Maple Tree Inn to reopen at new location in Homewood
Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn heavily damaged by fire: 'We will rebuild'
Gumbo a Fat Tuesday treat at Chicago eateries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Orland Park mall ID'd
Girl, 16, fatally shot outside Dolton convenience store ID'd
Minor league pitcher's family, including 1-year-old, murdered
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Tropical Storm Dorian tracking toward Puerto Rico
Video appears to show DeKalb cop choking, tasing man during arrest for marijuana possession
West Side hit-and-run victim ID'd, driver in custody
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday
State's Attorney Kim Foxx responds to I-Team report on re-arrest of Dionte Johnson: 'No crystal balls'
Truck hits, damages Lower Michigan Ave. bridge
McHenry Queen of Hearts raffle winner drawn, jackpot at $5.5M
Woman sentenced to 12 years in 'dark web' murder-for-hire plot
More TOP STORIES News