Food & Drink

McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns nationwide Wednesday with new Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns nationwide Wednesday with a new Shamrock McFlurry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- McDonald's "cult-favorite" Shamrock Shake will be released nationwide Wednesday, along with a new green dessert.

The fast food chain announced the release earlier this month, and said the classic shake will once again be available nationwide for the first time since 2017. McDonald's is also introducing the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The two green sweet treats mark the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, the company said.

"We've been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years, and it's become synonymous with McDonald's ever since," McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said.

The Shamrock Shake features vanilla soft serve blended with a minty flavor and topped with a whipped topping. The new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features vanilla soft serve with a minty flavor and Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

Shamrock enthusiasts can experience the luck of the 50th Shamrock Season at McDonald's starting Wednesday at all participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowest loopmcdonald'sfood
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPS teacher, 33, charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13, in Logan Square
CPD reportedly on new CTA crime plan in wake of violence incidents
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder Tuesday
'Bachelor' Peter visits hometowns, skips dinner with 1 family
News Fix: Boy Scouts of America plagued by lawsuits; files for bankruptcy
Metra Electric schedule changes coming, rider input wanted
Show More
Guns, ammo confiscated from car at United Center before NBA All-Star Game
Illinois 2020 election threats include hacking, disinformation, experts say
Trump deploys Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities, including Chicago
Starved Rock killer, 80, to be released decades after 1960 triple-killing
Evanston man stranded in China amid novel coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News