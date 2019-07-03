Food & Drink

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Meet Chicago's only competitor

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- So many Americans will chow down on burgers, hot dogs and pies, but some people will do it on a professional level. Sophia Devita is one of them.

"I am signed with the Major League Eating Federation," Devita said. "I got into it after doing food challenges for YouTube and from there I started doing competitions for Nathan's."

Devita is the only person traveling from Chicago to Coney Island to compete in the 2019 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This is her fourth year competing, so she's got her training routine down pat.

"When I first started I kind of just naturally had a larger stomach because I could eat without training," Devita said. "But now, before challenges, I'll eat a lot of vegetables to stretch out your stomach and drink a lot of water on top of it."

If you've watched the competition before, you've probably seen a lot of people dunking hot dogs buns into cups of water. This is why.

"Basically the point of dipping the bun is you don't have to stop and take a sip of water, you can use the bun as your drink," Devita said.

Even though Devita's not a Chicago native, she's ready to take on the competition and make Chicago proud.

The women's competition will air on ESPN3/ESPN App at 9:45 a.m. CT.

The men's competition will air on ESPN 2 at 11 a.m. CT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopconey islandcompetitioncontestsspoton4th of july4th of july eventhot dog eatinghot dogs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
77 arrested by CPD in pre-holiday gun, drug takedown
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
Officer on Lightfoot's security team charged with domestic battery
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
American Airlines flight lands at O'Hare Airport with flat tire
Act of revenge? Woman arrested after leaving $5,000 tip at cafe
Driver dies after truck goes over side of bridge, falls 150 feet
Show More
See new restaurants coming to Taste of Chicago
Sunflower-seeking Instagrammers destroying crops
Massive FL sinkholes open, swallow multiple vehicles
Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date
Small town of Story, Indiana up for sale
More TOP STORIES News