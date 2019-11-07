Food & Drink

Merry Coffee: Starbucks holiday cups, drinks now available

It's only early November, but it's already feeling a lot like Christmas at Starbucks.

The coffee shop chain has launched its holiday drinks, foods and cups, which returned to stores Thursday.

The red and green holiday cups, as well as some specific holiday menu items, have become an annual way for Starbucks to create buzz and increase sales.

Two of the cup designs have "Merry Coffee" printed on them.

According to CNN, Starbucks is offering five specialty holiday drinks this year: peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte, along with its Christmas coffee blend.

Starbucks has previously experimented with less "Christmasy" designs,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaystarbuckschristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Johnson to announce retirement Thursday
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Tow truck used to steal cars on North Side
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
Cash Back Day: Retailers offer up to 20 percent cash back today
Show More
Grayslake teachers on strike Thursday
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News