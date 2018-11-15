FOOD & DRINK

More salmonella cases reported after ground beef recall

EMBED </>More Videos

The CDC is warning about more cases of salmonella-tainted beef from an Arizona company that issued a recall in October.

By ABC7.com staff
The CDC is warning about more cases of salmonella-tainted beef from an Arizona company.

There have now been 66 cases in California and 246 nationwide linked to JBS Tolleson.

The company recalled nearly seven million pounds of beef products in early October.

A total of 59 people have been hospitalized.

Stores and states where recalled beef was sold

None have died.

The beef was packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7 and sold with establishment number "EST 267."

If you bought the recalled beef you should return it to the store or throw it away.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms

EMBED More News Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbeefrecallcdcfood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
USDA says it hasn't identified turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
New Greek spot, Avli Taverna, debuts in Lincoln Park
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen' with Kevin Pang, of 'The Takeout'
3 new businesses to check out in the Near North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver charged in Ind. bus crash that killed 3 children pleads not guilty
Girl, 17, severely burned after gasoline thrown on fire pit
Serial killer may be linked to 90 murders
'Shot Up Car' rolls through Chicago to draw attention to gun violence
Terror suspect's offer of guilty but-not-really is shunned by US
Brookfield Zoo shows off young gorillas
Chicago Weather: South suburbs, NW Ind. see slickest roads after snow
O'Hare ranked 4th-best airport to get delayed in this holiday season
Show More
40 dogs rescued from Texas kill shelter in need of homes
FDA restricts e-cigarette use for teens as numbers dramatically rise
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
Police: Girl groped aboard Blue Line train
More News