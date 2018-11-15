More salmonella cases reported after ground beef recall

There have now been 66 cases in California and 246 nationwide linked to JBS Tolleson.
The company recalled nearly seven million pounds of beef products in early October.
A total of 59 people have been hospitalized.
Stores and states where recalled beef was sold
None have died.
The beef was packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7 and sold with establishment number "EST 267."
If you bought the recalled beef you should return it to the store or throw it away.
