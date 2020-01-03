Food & Drink

More than 400 restaurants to be featured at 13th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reservations are now open for Chicago Restaurant Week, giving foodies a chance to dine out at more than 400 restaurants at a discounted price.

It's a family affair for Chef Thai Dang and his wife Danielle, who have two restaurants taking part this year.

Dang joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to show us some of what we can expect.

The highly anticipated program kicks off with First Bites Bash on Thursday, January 23 at the Field Museum.

The 13th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week will be held from January 24 through February 9.

Make your reservations now at EatItUpChicago.com.
