Mother Wade brings soul food to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Josephine's Cooking opened in McCormick Place Monday, bringing Chicago's famous soul food recipes to convention visitors.Josephine "Mother" Wade has been a South Side staple for over 30 years. She opened Josephine's Cooking, formerly known as Captain's Hard Time Dining, in the Chatham neighborhood in 1986.The restaurant on East 79th Street and South Vernon Avenue has welcomed heads of state, politicians and celebrities. Mother Wade's famous gumbo was one of Aretha Franklin's favorites and she enjoyed it almost every time she visited Chicago.