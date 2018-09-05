FOOD & DRINK

National Cheese Pizza Day

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September. (WPVI)

Today is National Cheese Pizza Day!

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September.

Pizza has become one of America's favorite meals. In fact, Americans eat approximately 350 slices of pizza per second.

The first pizza establishment in the United States opened in 1905 in New York's Little Italy.

However, some believe the beginnings of pizza occured in Ancient Greece. The Greeks would cover their bread with oils, herbs, and cheese.

The tomato was not a staple addition to the pizza until the 1700s. Before that, they were thought to be poisonous and unfit for consumption.

To celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day, head to your favorite pizza place or make your own homemade pizza!
Related Topics:
foodpizzacheese
FOOD & DRINK
New Soldier Field food options unveiled ahead of Bears home game
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Satisfy your sushi cravings with these 3 Chicago newcomers
New upscale restaurant Mason now open in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
Potential jurors in Van Dyke murder trial to begin filling out questionnaires Wednesday
Rahm Emanuel getting back to business after announcing he is not running for re-election
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid with scattered afternoon showers
Police: 2 year old shot in the head in Gary
Florida child killed by falling tree as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
COPA releases video of bar fight involving CPD Officer Robert Rialmo
Show More
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Dog bites man who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl in Texas
CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions
Pot at the end of Rahm's rainbow filled with cash
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
More News