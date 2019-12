Molly's Cupcakes offers $0.99 treats on National Cupcake Day

Original Location: 2536 N. Clark St., Chicago, Ill.

River East: 419 East Illinois St., Suite 120, Chicago, Ill.

West Loop: 179 Morgan St., Chicago, Ill.

South Loop: 1150 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago Ill.

Naperville: 30 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, Ill.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you like vanilla, chocolate or red velvet, there's a bite-sized cake for all sweet lovers to enjoy on National Cupcake Day. Yes, it's an actual holiday, reserved for December 15th every year. Molly's Cupcakes in Chicago is one spot offering a special deal to celebrate the day.It's offering $0.99 cent cupcakes at all five of its locations! The limit is one cupcake per person, to save you from a sugar rush.Cecilia Gaona joined the ABC7 Chicago weekend morning team from Molly's Cupcakes new South Loop location to talk about all the flavors people can check out.Cake BatterCookie MonsterFlore's Molten CakeOreoPeach CobblerButterscotchBlueberry CheesecakeChocolate Peanut ButterPeppermintS'moresMolly's Build Your Own Cupcake with vanilla, chocolate, carrot cake, red velvet, banana, and vegan: chocolate & vanilla