cupcakes

Molly's Cupcakes offers $0.99 treats on National Cupcake Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you like vanilla, chocolate or red velvet, there's a bite-sized cake for all sweet lovers to enjoy on National Cupcake Day. Yes, it's an actual holiday, reserved for December 15th every year.

Molly's Cupcakes in Chicago is one spot offering a special deal to celebrate the day.

It's offering $0.99 cent cupcakes at all five of its locations! The limit is one cupcake per person, to save you from a sugar rush.

Cecilia Gaona joined the ABC7 Chicago weekend morning team from Molly's Cupcakes new South Loop location to talk about all the flavors people can check out.

The following flavors will be available for purchase on December 15:

Cake Batter
Cookie Monster
Flore's Molten Cake
Oreo
Peach Cobbler
Butterscotch
Blueberry Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Peppermint
S'mores
Molly's Build Your Own Cupcake with vanilla, chocolate, carrot cake, red velvet, banana, and vegan: chocolate & vanilla

Molly's Cupcakes Locations:
  • Original Location: 2536 N. Clark St., Chicago, Ill.

  • River East: 419 East Illinois St., Suite 120, Chicago, Ill.

  • West Loop: 179 Morgan St., Chicago, Ill.

  • South Loop: 1150 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago Ill.

  • Naperville: 30 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, Ill.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkchicagolincoln parkwest loopsouth loopnapervillenational daycupcakes
    Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CUPCAKES
    Burglar with pet cat eats homeowner's cupcakes, wears woman's onesie
    Teen sells cupcakes to treat family to Walt Disney World
    Celebrate National Twinkie Day
    Swirlz Cupcakes brings holiday cheer with Christmas-themed treats
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Woman, 23, shot while asleep inside Englewood home: police
    1 dead, 1 critical after West Pullman house fire on Far South Side
    Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
    1 dead after car crashes, catches fire near Old Post Office in South Loop
    Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed at MCC: officials
    Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, dry Sunday
    Dog service, Washdog, offers job opportunities for adults with autism
    Show More
    Hallmark Channel pulls wedding ad showing gay couple kissing
    Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019
    LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy
    3 seriously injured in Gresham house fire on South Side
    Man who spent 5 years on death row graduates from college
    More TOP STORIES News