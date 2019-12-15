Molly's Cupcakes offers $0.99 treats on National Cupcake Day

Molly's Cupcakes in Chicago is one spot offering a special deal to celebrate the day.
It's offering $0.99 cent cupcakes at all five of its locations! The limit is one cupcake per person, to save you from a sugar rush.
Cecilia Gaona joined the ABC7 Chicago weekend morning team from Molly's Cupcakes new South Loop location to talk about all the flavors people can check out.
The following flavors will be available for purchase on December 15:
Cake Batter
Cookie Monster
Flore's Molten Cake
Oreo
Peach Cobbler
Butterscotch
Blueberry Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Peppermint
S'mores
Molly's Build Your Own Cupcake with vanilla, chocolate, carrot cake, red velvet, banana, and vegan: chocolate & vanilla
Molly's Cupcakes Locations: