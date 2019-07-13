Food & Drink

National French Fry Day freebies and deals

Saturday is National French Fry Day and that means freebies and deals on one of America's favorite side dishes at restaurants nearby and across the country.

BurgerFi: Get a $1 Regular Hand Cut Fries on Saturday.



Burger King: Get a $1 large French fries using the BK App.

Chickie's & Pete's: $1 Crabfries from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. at full service locations. All proceeds will be donated to the FOP Survivors Fund.



McDonald's: Free medium fries with Uber Eats delivery.



PDQ: The restaurant chain is giving away free fries for year to one winner through their Instagram account, where you can find the rules. Contest ends 9 a.m. Saturday.



Shake Shack: Through the end of July, you can win an exclusive Shack hat and a $25 gift card through their Instagram #SummerFryday contest.



Sheetz: Free Fryz when you order through the Sheetz app.

Wendy's: Get a free small fry and drink with a premium sandwich purchase or a $1 off a large fries through the Wendy's App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodfree foodfree stuffconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 2 critically injured in I-55 wrong-way crash
Activists rally at Daley Plaza ahead of possible ICE raids
3 found dead after house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst
Round Lake Beach woman charged with pimping 15-year-old girl
5 wounded in Gresham drive-by
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Barry
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
American soldiers held captive in Balkans reunite with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, chance of isolated storms Saturday
Card skimming incidents on the rise: report
Burglars steal ATM from South Side restaurant
More TOP STORIES News