Neapolitan pizza makes mark in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Forno Rosso in the West Loop adds another dimension to Chicago's pizza world: Neapolitan pizza.Owner Nick Nitti said he sticks to a strict, traditional method of preparing these savory, colorful eats. That means 24-hour-cured dough, hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, olive oil, pecorino cheese and basil; at most, Nitti's team will only add four more toppings.All of that goodness gets slid into a wood-burning oven (no exceptions) that roars around 900 degrees Farenheit. Nitti said the oven's stone surface is made from Mt. Vesuvius sand. Sitting atop that, explained Nitti, the pizza cooks from top and bottom. After 60-80 seconds, he said, it's time to hoist the pizza toward the flames for a quick charring on top; then it's time to eat!