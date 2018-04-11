FOOD & DRINK

NECCO Wafers maker at risk of going out of business; candy stores react

EMBED </>More Videos

NECCO Wafers, which predate the Civil War, may permanently disappear from store shelves. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
NECCO Wafers predate the Civil War. But now, the company that makes them, The New England Confectionery Company, may go out of business according to published reports, meaning its famed wafers could disappear from candy shelves for good.

"To this day I still love them... I think of growing up," said Terese McDonald, a candy enthusiast and owner of Chicago-based Candyality stores.

For all the NECCO Wafer enthusiasts, there are plenty who revile the 171-year-old candy for its dry and at the same time mouthwatering appeal.

But even if you're not a fan of the NECCO Wafer, some of your favorite treats might be in jeopardy. Sweethearts (the candy hearts with messages written on them), Clark Bars, Candy Buttons, Slap Stix and Sky Bars are among the other goodies that may not be around for long.

The wafers have a special tie to Chicago, since "people used to use those as slugs instead of real coins in the toll booths," recalled McDonald with a laugh.

But plenty have been eaten too. McDonald's determined to keep the sugar rush going at Candyality, ordering four times her normal inventory of NECCO products to keep up with rising demand.

Chicagoland isn't the only area feeling the impact. The Boston Globe reported one woman asked candy wholesaler Candystore.com to turn over all of its stock in exchange for her 2003 Honda Accord.

"You can put them in a dark closet and they'll last forever," promised McDonald, though she's hoping it won't come to hoarding these now endangered treats.

"I really, truly believe a true candy lover is going to come and save the day for all of us in America," she added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldcandyChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News