FOOD & DRINK

KEURIG FOR COCKTAILS: New machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee

EMBED </>More Videos

Drinkwork cocktail machines will hit more markets in 2019

Keurig makers have announced a new machine hitting the market this year. But this machine will serve up cocktails, not coffee.

The company announced the Drinksworks machine, which will make cocktails instead of coffee.

The pods will contain liquor, wines and natural flavors that can be mixed together.

The Drinkmaker will use the pods to make a number of specialty cocktails.

The company first launched the devices in St. Louis last year, but now they're expanding the program to Missouri and Florida.

The company hopes to expand to California by 2020.

Customers must be 21 or older to purchase the pods online or in stores.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddrinkingu.s. & worldcocktail
FOOD & DRINK
Cochon555 returns to Chicago
Good Measure brings back happy hour with unexpected menu
New Australian spot, Barangaroos Aussie Pies, debuts in Lakeview
3 new eateries to check out on the Near North Side
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
R. Kelly looking at jail without bond, life in prison if convicted
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Church leaders ask for forgiveness as 3rd day of Vatican abuse summit focuses on transparency
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Downers Grove North student taken off life support; driver charged with DUI
Final 2 Aurora shooting victims laid to rest
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Show More
CT man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Dance marathon raises money for Lurie Children's Hospital
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
More News