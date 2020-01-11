Food & Drink

Kinton Ramen opens second Chicago location in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kinton Ramen, the popular Japanese ramen restaurant concept that has taken Canada, Japan, South Korea and now the United States by storm, is opening its second Chicago location in Wicker Park.

Conceived by founder James Hyunsoo Kim in collaboration with Executive Chef Aki Urata, Kinton Ramen Wicker Park is dedicated to the uncompromising pursuit to serve the best quality noodles and broth paired with energetic and friendly service. The 2,100-square-foot Wicker Park location features 54 main dining room seats and 11 kitchen-bar seats with a modern, minimalist vibe that highlights complementary textures of blond wood, powder-coated metal and stainless steel throughout.

Executive Chef Aki Urata joined ABC7 to create Kinton Ramen's Chicken Shoyu Ramen.

Kinton Ramen Wicker Park is located at 1426 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. To learn more, visit kintonramen.com/usa.

Recipes

Name of dish: Chicken Shoyu Ramen

Ramen Per Serving:

2 cups of boiling chicken stock
1 teaspoon of tamari
1 teaspoon of mirin
1 teaspoon of sake
4 ounces of fresh, frozen or dried ramen noodles

Toppings Per Serving:

2 thick slices of cooked chicken breast
1 whole seasoned egg
1 heaping tablespoon minced white onion

1 heaping tablespoon thinly sliced green onions
2 snack-sized pieces roasted seaweed/nori (about 4 inches)

Preparation:

Bring chicken stock to a boil.
Once boiling, add tamari, mirin and sake to the soup.
Boil noodles in water until preferred texture and strain.
Add noodles to the chicken soup.
Add toppings and enjoy your fresh-made ramen.

Name of dish: Seasoned Egg

Ingredients:

Raw egg
Soy Sauce - one-half quart
Sugar - one-quarter cup
Water - one-half quart

Preparation:

Boil soy sauce, water and sugar to make seasoned egg marinade.
After marinade comes to a boil, remove from heat and let cool.
Refrigerate after the marinade comes to room temperature.
Use a pot and fill with water. Bring the water to a boil.
Prepare an ice-water bath to rapidly stop cooking process.
Place desired amount of eggs into the boiling water. Boil for 7 minutes, 30 seconds exactly.
Make sure that the water is always boiling.
Once the time is up place the cooked eggs into an ice bath for 5 minutes.
Peel eggs very carefully.
Once peeled place the eggs into the sauce marinade and leave for 5 hours.
Take out and enjoy your perfect molten lava egg.
If you do not like runny egg yolk, cook the egg for 8 minutes 30 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowicker parkfoodasian influences
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Latest updates on winter storm in Chicago area
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turns to wintry mix then snow Saturday
Middle school teacher faces child porn charges in NW suburbs
Man shoots at police during Park Manor traffic stop: CPD
California man accused of stealing from women he met on dating apps
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Pastor charged with stealing money from state food program for needy children
Show More
Teen killed in Englewood shooting identified
Lightfoot reiterates need for recreational marijuana consumption sites
How to prepare for an ice storm
Funeral for children killed in South Shore is Sat.
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping and rape
More TOP STORIES News