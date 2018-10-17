New York tops Chicago in Trip Advisor pizza rankings

CHICAGO (WLS) --A new ranking of the best pizza places in the U.S. is getting a lot of attention from people here in Chicago.
The list of best pizzerias has Regina Pizza in Boston at the top, followed by Bleeker Street Pizza in New York City. A pizzeria from Alaska and two pizzerias from Nashville made the list, but no pizzerias from Chicago made the top ten.
For best overall pizza cities, Trip Advisor ranked New York City above Chicago. Trip Advisor listed Lou Malnati's as the top pizzeria in Chicago.
Trip Advisor Top 10 U.S. Pizzerias
1. Regina Pizzeria, Boston
2. Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City
3. Modern Apizza, New Haven, Conn.
4. Home Slice Pizza, Austin, Texas
5. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, Anchorage, Alaska
6. Juliana's Pizza, New York City
7. Five Points Pizza, Nashville, Tenn.
8. Joey's House of Pizza, Nashville, Tenn.
9. Andolini's Pizzeria, Tulsa, Okla.
10. Duetto Pizza and Gelato, Key West, Fla.
Trip Advisor Top 10 U.S. Pizza Cities
1. New York City
2. Chicago
3. Las Vegas
4. San Francisco
5. Orlando
6. Seattle
7. Boston
8. San Diego
9. Atlanta
10. Washington D.C
For more information on the rankings, click here.