Operation Taste 2019, benefit for Operation North Pole, comes to Rosemont

Operation Taste 2019 is coming. This incredible annual walk-around tasting is considered Chicago's celebrity chef event of the year.
On Monday, March 4th from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, more than 30 renowned Chicagoland chefs will come together for demonstrations and food tastings in support of Operation North Pole's mission to serve children with life-threatening illnesses and their families and raise funds for the organization's annual Winter Wonderland event.
General admission tickets and discounted group packages are available for purchase. Guests looking for the real VIP experience can purchase tickets that also include a special early access VIP event from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets and learn more about Operation Taste, visit their website.
Beni's Apricot Chicken Salad
Total: 50 min | Prep: 10 min | Cook: 40 min | Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 split (2 whole) chicken breasts (bone-in/skin on)
1/2 cup homemade mayonnaise:
1 teaspoon large egg yolk*
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt plus more to taste
3/4 cup canola oil, divided
1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves
1 cup diced celery (2 stalks)
1/2 cup toasted walnuts
1 cup Turkish apricots (diced)
Extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Package of mini-croissants
Preparation:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Place the chicken breasts on a sheet pan and rub them with olive oil. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through (165F)
3. Make the mayonnaise:
Combine egg yolk, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Whisk until blended and bright yellow (about 30 seconds). Using 1/4 teaspoon measure and whisking constantly, add 1/4 cup oil to yolk mixture, a few drops at a time, about 4 minutes. Gradually add remaining 1/2 cup oil in very slowly, whisking constantly, until mayonnaise is thick, about 8 minutes (mayonnaise will be lighter in color). Cover and chill.
4. Toast walnuts: In 350F oven, spread nuts walnuts in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast for 5 to 10 minutes, and up to 12, tossing the nuts around occasionally to ensure even cooking.
5. Once chicken is cooled, remove the meat from the bones (discard the skin and bones). Cut the chicken into a 3/4-inch pieces.
6. Once walnuts are cool, chop in 1/4" pieces
5. Place the chicken in a bowl; add the mayonnaise, tarragon, celery, apricots, walnuts, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper and toss well.
6. Spread about 1/2 cup on each mini-croissant and enjoy!
Related Topics:
foodfundraiserRosemont
foodfundraiserRosemont