Park Grill in Millennium Park hosting pasta dinner for Chicago Marathon runners

Running a marathon not only takes dedication, but it takes a good amount of food fuel! And we are talking about loading up on carbohydrates!

Park Grill in Millennium Park is serving up a Pasta Dinner for Chicago Marathon runners and their supporters the night before the race.

Executive Chef Alfredo Sandoval and Park Grill Manager Emily O'Leary came to the ABC7 kitchen to show us what it's all about.

For more information about the Pasta Dinner and to purchase tickets, click here.
