Food & Drink

Pi or Pie Day: Which will you choose?

EMBED <>More Videos

Even though the day was intended to celebrate mathematical pi, people started to celebrate the dessert too.

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Simply put, pi is a number, symbol and if you add an 'e', a tasty dessert.

The use of pi can be traced back to several ancient mathematicians, including Archimedes. It represents the ration of a circle's circumference to its diameter, which equals about 3.14.

The actual value is infinite, but it's often rounded to 3.14 or at least a much more manageable 3.14159.

Even though the day was intended to celebrate the mathematical pi, people started to celebrate the dessert too. And they might not be as different as you think.

"You have to do something precisely and you have to kind of get in that zone," Hoosier Mama Pies Kitchen Manager Ursula Sicker said. "People tend to think of baking as a really finite and strict thing but it can be really calming because of the way of following methods and procedures."

Instead of using different equations, you're making different types of pies, like apple, chocolate chess and key lime.

One type of pi takes you down the path of mathematical prowess, while the other takes you down a path of deliciousness.

Which one will you choose?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoevanstonukrainian villagepiepi daymath
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say
Man found stabbed in Goose Island parking lot
Ravinia announces 2019 season schedule
Man fatally shot inside Washington Heights motel room
Chicago ranked number 3 city in world by Time Out
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school
Show More
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Jason Van Dyke moved to prison in New York
Family of murdered girl, 3, speaks out against death penalty decision
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $448M lottery jackpot
More TOP STORIES News